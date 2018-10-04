PK Christmas Wish List 2018: For Sasse to commit to a decades-long tenure in Senate. America needs interesting senators committed to the institution. CC: @brianschatz https://t.co/syMWZzCCL4— Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) October 4, 2018
I don't mean what has Ben Sasse done that I like (nothing). I mean, literally, what has Sasse done from a liberal, conservative or dipshit centrist perspective? I suppose he's done some dipshit centrist stuff - the white people version of "kids today gotta pull their pants up" and occasionally explained, very sadly, that he is powerless to do anything except explain, very sadly, that he is powerless to do anything. But that stuff is stupid! So transparently stupid! I don't like dipshit centrism - either the D or "Republican moderate" kinds - but the press at least used to make them work for it a bit. Every 6 years or so The Maverick actually did a Mavericky thing.
Also, too, I hope no senator can commit to this because we still pretend to have elections in this country.
(Kane is the Post's senior congressional correspondent, not some rando)