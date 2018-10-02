Real Men Get In Lots Of Bar Fights

I was "bar fight" adjacent a couple of times, which meant one of my few assholes friends who liked to get in bar fights had, indeed, gotten into a barfight.
"Hey, J, why are you mad at that guy?"
"He looked at me funny."
That's a verbatim conversation, at least to the extent that memory can provide, that I had while trying to diffuse one of those fights.
Not sure if it was generation lead, or too many movies with cool guys getting into bar fights, or both, but while bar fights were once a thing (and rampant fighting at sporting events especially in certain cities), they don't seem to be anymore.