Sunday Roundtable

Face the Nation:
Jamelle Bouie, Jeffrey Goldberg, Lanhee Chen, Susan Page
Jeffrey Goldberg's a bit of a tough one. I'll lump "centrists" in with neutrals for the sake of this. I'm always putting the thumb on the scale against myself a little bit here because the point is not to argue about these things.
So, 1 conservative, 1 liberal, 2 neutral. The closest thing you get to a liberal-leaning panel on these shows!
This Week:
Matthew Dowd, Donna Brazile, Mary Jordan, Reihan Salam
1 conservative, 1 liberal, 2 neutrals (Dowd is a full of shift grifter, but that's his current self-identification).
Meet the Press:
Erick Erickson, Joshua Johnson, Amy Walter, Kristen Welker
1 batshit crazy racist conservative, 3 neutrals.
Total:
3 conservatives, 2 liberals, 7 neutrals.
A surprisingly liberal week!