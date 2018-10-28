Sunday, October 28, 2018

Sunday Roundtable

Face the Nation:

Jamelle Bouie, Jeffrey Goldberg, Lanhee Chen, Susan Page

Jeffrey Goldberg's a bit of a tough one. I'll lump "centrists" in with neutrals for the sake of this. I'm always putting the thumb on the scale against myself a little bit here because the point is not to argue about these things.

So, 1 conservative, 1 liberal, 2 neutral. The closest thing you get to a liberal-leaning panel on these shows!

This Week:

Matthew Dowd, Donna Brazile, Mary Jordan, Reihan Salam

1 conservative, 1 liberal, 2 neutrals (Dowd is a full of shift grifter, but that's his current self-identification).

Meet the Press:

Erick Erickson, Joshua Johnson, Amy Walter, Kristen Welker

1 batshit crazy racist conservative, 3 neutrals.

Total:

3 conservatives, 2 liberals, 7 neutrals.

A surprisingly liberal week!


by Atrios at 08:54