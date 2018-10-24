Sunday Roundtables

Been tuning out a bit on weekends so forgot, but for 10/21:
Face the Nation:
Susan Page (neutral), Jonah Goldberg (conservative idiot), Susan Glasser (neutral)
Meet the Press:
Eugene Robinson (liberal), Katy Tur (neutral), Peggy Noonan (conservative), David Brody (conservative):
This Week:
Mary Bruce (neutral), Kim Strassel (conservative), Juan Williams (?)
I'm labeling people by how they plausibly self-identify, personally or with their job title. Not making judgments on what I think of them. I'm honestly not sure how to classify Williams in this.
But, anyway, we have 4 conservatives, 1 liberal, 4 neutrals, and Juan Williams.
Liberal media strikes again.