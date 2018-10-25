So much daily political coverage - the kind of cable news dominating flood the zone stuff - is driven by (as Brian Beutler put it on twitter) Republicans pretending to be outraged by things and reporters pretending to believe them.
Savvy reporter: ah, yes, but why can't Democrats master the art of the hissy fit, too? Gotta get better at the game.
Normal person: I had no idea this was all a fucking game.
Even when bombs are being sent to Democrats, stuff Republicans are upset about (such snowflakes) dominate the coverage.