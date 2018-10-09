The Dumb Of All Fears

If you're rich you can install whatever dumb security system you want with your couch quarters and not have it affect your life much, but things like "panic rooms" and sleeping with weapons under your pillow betray a degree of genuine anxiety. What must it be like to be stupid rich and feel unsafe in your little resort enclave? I'd say find a new place for your weekend/summer home, but I don't think money can buy you peace, anywhere, if you see life this way. Europe's out, of course, because of all the no go zones.
I live in an urban hellhole and I find safety concerns hilarious. Stranger danger just isn't that common.