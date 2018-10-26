The Internet Is Bad Now

I regularly complain about how horrible news sites are - take forever to load, have to play whackamole with the ads just to read anything , auto-on audio/video - because I still care and have watched news orgs completely screw up "online" since 1996. But it isn't just news sites. Even basic retail sites, which doesn't have the off-site ad excuse, have so much bloat that they take forever to load and render. No it isn't my internet connection. Do any web developers ever bother to try to load their own sites? It's weird.