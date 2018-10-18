They Just Lie

Democrats are going to kill Medicare and Republicans love the pre-existing conditions protections in ACA.
Every campaign (yes even Demorats) has some spin and hyperbole and shading of the truth, but these are just straight up lies about a rather important bit of policy. And you can't hide this stuff anymore like you used to. You can't stick it in sneaky mailers or run ads you think the press might not notice because anything can show up on the internet. But they just do it anyway. It's really quite astounding.