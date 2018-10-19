ELON MUSK WANTS you to take your hands off the wheel, foot off the gas, and let him do the driving. Rather, let his cars take over. Tonight, at a press conference, he announced that every new Tesla will be fully capable of driving itself. After being upgraded with a suite of cameras and sensors, Musk says this means his cars will have the potential for level 5 autonomy—the highest level, which requires zero interaction from the driver.Basically he said the hardware was ready, and a software update would arrive...soon... and magic! Needless to say, that hasn't happened, and since then they've changed the hardware.
Tesla hopes its ghost in the machine will be fully ready by the end of next year, and the proof will be a cross country road trip. Musk said he could have a Tesla pick someone up from their home in LA and drop them off in the bright lights of Times Square, New York—then park itself. “It will do this without the need for a single touch, including the charger,” says Musk.
Now:
The Full Self Driving option, previously listed below Enhanced Autopilot, has been removed on the Tesla Model S and Model X design studio as well. At the time the original article was published, the option had only been removed from the Model 3. According to Elon Musk, the option will still be available for about a week “off the menu”.
The FSD "option" was basically a "pay now and when it's ready you'll get it" option. Still not ready!
I occasionally read the Tesla fanboy forums and a lot of them truly believe that very soon, not only will a genuine "full self driving" software update arrive, but that it will include a system that will let their robot cars uber strangers around for major cash while they work or sleep or whatever.