What Are Newspapers For

USA Today has proudly published a piece carefully written by MY PRESIDENT which is of course full of shit. It's long been the case that in general (I cannot speak for the standards of all publications) the fact checking bar for opinion pieces is lower (in theory) than that of the news pages, and the fact checking bar for top politicians submitting pieces to those pages is lower still. In practice I would say that generally the fact checking bar for conservatives is lower than that for liberals and the fact checking bar for LEFTISTS on the rare occasion they are published requires a 30 person review committee from Britannica, Snopes, Nobel, and the National Review, but that's just me being unbalanced.
