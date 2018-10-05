Friday, October 05, 2018

What's Your Job

There are the political reporters who are more in the investigative reporting class, and of course I am not talking about them. But the politics-as-politics reporters are often the most naive bumpkins on the planet, or pretend to be. Wow that senator gave a heroic speech which he will for the millionth time follow up by doing absolutely nothing else. Charlie Brown is a hard headed realist compared to this gang.

If the level of your analysis is limited to that, just point the damn camera, print the damn transcript, and go home early.
