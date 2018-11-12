A Stiff Breeze

The consequences of elections are huge, of course, but I do think it's always a bit wrong to overthink What It All Means. Lots of elections are close and with a different dice roll things would be very different. Obviously electing Trump mattered quite a bit, but one problem with all the diner pieces and obsession with Trump voters is that.. he lost the popular vote and barely won the electoral college (yes numerically he won but with some very close states).
So does +40ish Dem House seats say an immense amount about the country that +25ish wouldn't have? Not so much. Sure the more the better, but I don't think the it changes what the think pieces should be all that much. Tells us something about trends in specific states and districts, but no so much about the soul of the country.