Working for President Donald Trump has never been easy, but his staffers can expect a whole new level of mayhem if Democrats win control of the House on Tuesday.
Democratic control of even one chamber of Congress would unleash an onslaught of hearings, subpoenas and document demands as lawmakers investigate everything from the president’s personal tax returns to his controversial policies on immigration, health care and the environment.
Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Below Deck
I bet Alito and Gorsuch and Kavanaugh will do everything to run interference for top people, especially Trump, and they can afford lawyers, but the little people should run out the door now.
by Atrios at 10:02