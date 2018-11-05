I remember (memory is flawed, of course, so who knows) that on election day on 2006 there was basically no doubt that the Democrats were going to take the House. CNN had a little party at a bar in DC for Very Important Blogger types and similar. Even I was invited! The conservatives were all very sad. Wonkette was there but Wonkette was this young guy named Alex Pareene at the time. Wonkette has always been a bit like Doctor Who. He was kind of a dick to me but that was ok.
Not feeling that confidence this time around.