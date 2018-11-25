Democrats Will Keep Losing (Quick Find Somewhere They Lost) If They Don't Hide The Scary Black Kids

After painful losses, Democrats in the South face a dilemma: Appeals to progressives cost them the rural white voters who often decide elections. https://t.co/grPeXLlhia— NYT National News (@NYTNational) November 24, 2018
After this election, the NYT puts on the front page a story about how the one place in America they could still find to tell the story about how Real Americans hate Democrats.
It is true that the Democrats are unlikely to be popular and win everywhere and that a one party state at all levels of government in all states and locations is not in our forseeable future. The New York Times is on it!