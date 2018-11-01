Thursday, November 01, 2018

Give This Man A Ticket

While I am not fully aware of the driving laws in all 50 states, pretty sure "driving in public streets by remote control" is not legal generally.



And, yeah, sure Elon.



Driving around a parking lot (especially a garage) and finding a parking spot is one of the tasks that sounds easy to people but is actually really really hard! I do think people who drive a lot have internalized some of the basic tasks so much that they don't know which ones are straightforward for humans but probably not for machines. I, a rare driver, know that cruising around a parking lot is complicated!!!
