Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Maybe An Improvement Over Subsidizing Casinos
Probably not even, given the magnitude of the subsidy offers to Amazon, but I do wonder how much of this stuff is "corrupt" and how much of it is "stupid." You don't have to choose, of course, as people individually and collectively can be both corrupt and stupid! But "casinos as economic development strategy worthy of massive subsidies" have been a staple of locations for decades, and not only do they never deliver they often manage to go bankrupt! I'd almost prefer "corrupt" to "stupid" as the explanation because how damn stupid do you have to be to think a casino is going to save your city? But I'm not even sure...
by Atrios at 10:19