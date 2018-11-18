While a UK withdrawal agreement dealing with citizens’ rights, the £39bn financial settlement and the Irish border have been agreed in principle, the political declaration on the future relationship is yet to be finalised. A seven-page declaration published last week is set to become a much heavier document after member states made a series of interventions in meetings with the European commission for additional text. One EU diplomat said: “It’s a Christmas tree and all the member states are putting their baubles on it.”
Sunday, November 18, 2018
Prime Minister Deals
The first "agreement" (which hasn't yet been agreed to) was about more high minded framework stuff. The next set of dealing is where every single country in the EU gets to demand their little piece.
by Atrios at 12:31