I need a nap so this is going to limited even by the standards of a blog post, but...
I have lived many places in our great dumb country. Racism is an extreme feature everywhere. North, South, East, West, whatever. It isn't a competition. This country is fucking racist. The details differ.
How the details differ is actually fascinating! Minorities manage to learn how to navigate that racism in one place and then find it intolerable in another place.
I am a dumb white guy so I can find it fascinating! But also it is bad and universal.