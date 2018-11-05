Monday, November 05, 2018
SCOOP MUST CREDIT ATRIOS
I am endlessly fascinated that political reporters genuinely seem to believe that reporters who get "scoops" in the sense of "being the first one to get the press release" deserve the Nobel Peace Prize in Journamalisming or something. These kinds of scoops aren't actually "scoops," they're rewards for being bootlickers. Reporters who are regularly FRIST! with this stuff are the reporters who spend their entire lives writing beat sweeteners. Getting a scoop that reporter #2 and reporter #3 would have gotten 2 minutes later, or if every reporter just went home for the weekend could've been tweeted out by the man himself, is not meaningfully journalism. You're just a conduit for information that would've gone out anyway.
