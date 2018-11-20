Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Stop Pretending
I don't even care that a conservative activist with a TV show makes money being a conservative activist on the side. The bigger problem is that "we" consider anyone with a dumb TV show that happens to be on a notional "news" network to be a journalist. A news network should have relatively transparent rules about this stuff and stick to them but it doesn't really matter all that much to me what those rules are. I think the bigger problem is pretending that most faces on the teevee - and not just Fox - should fit into the box of "journalist." Many - not all! - are basically entertainers who happen to talk about the news.
