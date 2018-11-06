The Golden Age Of Movie Access

I was proved fucking wrong - at least for now - about Netflix making a big mistake by pivoting to streaming. I didn't get that they would spend enough money on their own content that people would actually want to watch. So good for Netflix the company. But it's shitty for movies. And video stores are gone. And DVD back catalogs are disappearing. I actually still subscribe to their DVD service but it gets worse and worse (catalog shrinks, turnaround time for DVDs has increased substantially).
Physical media had the first sale doctrine going for it. When that goes, unless some sort of mandatory licensing scheme becomes law, finding old movies/tv is going to be... increasingly hard.
Oh, hey, today is election day.