Tuesday, November 27, 2018
They Know Exactly Who They Are
I'm not dumb enough to think that all members of the "liberal media" are actually liberal. I mean some are, and some certainly are not, but what they all have in common is pretending to not know exactly what most members of the Republican party want. Too lazy to look it up, but not that long ago a Dem polling/focus group outfit discovered that the problem with telling voters the perfectly truthful agenda of the Republican party, without hyperbole, is that voters think it's so outlandish that they are being lied to. But most voters are blissfully dumb as they have better things to do than pay attention to politics all the time. However, there are people who are paid - sometimes a lot! - to pay attention to politics all the time and explain it to voters. And they don't do it honestly. Republicans aren't exactly very secretive about their agenda. Especially this generation, which has been simmering in their own bullshit for so long they don't get that normies don't actually think neo-feudalism is appealing.
by Atrios at 18:04