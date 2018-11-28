We Can Pay You To Do That, Too

A great mystery to me, which I mention occasionally, is why we can give obscene amounts of money to the usual corrupt stakeholders to do nice things instead of horrible things? Why does Big Oil care much if it makes its money off of oil instead of solar? Why do defense contractors care if they make planes that don't fly instead of SUPERTRAINS?
I get that the fat and happy corrupt sectors of our society will fight to the death to keep being fat and happy, but they can just lobby for subsidies to do nice things instead of subsidies to do evil? Lock in another government funded gravy train.