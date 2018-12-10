A Beat So Sweet

lol at all the nick Ayers beat sweeteners lolololol— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) December 10, 2018
Beat sweeteners have become ridiculous. Once upon a time they were more about elevating the stock of some slightly minor Washington figure, with the idea that they might actually become a useful source. Good journalism? I don't know, but there was at least a justification. Now they all rush to do celebrity profiles of the most powerful people so that they can get on the list of people who do fawning profiles of powerful celebrity people. Just print the damn press releases and run the enclosed photos and go home early.