A Well-Trained Militia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A custodian was arrested after Albuquerque Public Schools Police were called to Barcelona Elementary School in the South Valley on Thursday.
According to an APS PD complaint, officers detained Ray Lopez and six juveniles. Lopez told the officers he thought the kids were breaking into one of the portables, but he's the one who ended up in trouble.
The kids told police they were trying to take a picture on campus when the Lopez spotted them and started chasing them.
That's when they claim the custodian pointed a gun at one of them yelling, "I'm gonna shoot you! Do you wanna die tonight?"
Tell people there need to be more "good guys with guns" in schools and you're telling them it's appropriate to whip out their external death penises any time little Johnny gets a bit hyperactive.