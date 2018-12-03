Monday, December 03, 2018
Also, My Street
Sure these are insane roads but I think this kind of focus doesn't really get at the magnitude of the basic complexity of the problem. Wide modern well-marked California stroads might be reasonably conquerable, but they're easy compared to a network of fairly basic South Philly streets. One way, narrow, just wide enough for two lanes of parking (ugh) and one lane of driving. A grid, mostly, so that part isn't hard. But, also, markings and signs and related are not always...um... obvious. Just heading 2 miles in one direction on one of these streets without blowing stops will be a challenge. Maybe a beatable one, but not an easy one...
