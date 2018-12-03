Behind The Curtain

Did you know who was behind No Labels? I never did. I always thought they were bad because the whole premise is ridiculous (Donald Trump Is A Problem Solver). Somehow they always managed to get all kinds of press for their stupid grift. The press is suckers for this bipartisan/nonpartisan bullshit, but No Labels was even more vapid (and obvious, really) than usual.
Apparently extremely rich people are behind it!
The ability of rich people to do things like spend absurd amounts of money on advertising is bad and while I'm generally skeptical of efforts of "campaign finance reform" type stuff to try to address the problem, I certainly get the reason for the effort. But no legislation can really deal with the fact that people with money can hire PR people to get journalists and TV networks to broadcast their bullshit for "free."