Bye Butthead

Fox News’ senior judicial analyst Judge Napolitano joined ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM radio show Wednesday to discuss the Michael Flynn sentencing memo that outlined the short-lived national security adviser’s cooperation with the Robert Mueller investigation. During the interview, Napolitano said he believes someone in the president’s inner circle will soon be indicted. “I don’t know who,” Napolitano added. “But I do know that Donald Jr. has told friends he expects to be indicted.” When asked whether he expects Donald Jr. to be indicted, Napolitano replied: “Yes.” He also suggested there could be a connection between the Mueller investigation and the recent Deutsche Bank raid, before saying “the president himself should be extremely uncomfortable about this.”
If I were writing this show, Beavis would be the one who rats everyone out.