Someone on the twitter box put the political press's view of Republicans well: they're always the protagonists of the story. They can be up, down, good, bad, evil, but they're still always the main characters of the story. It is their fortunes that the reader/reviewer is made to care about, love them or hate them. It is their fortunes which are tied up, by implication, with the fortune of the country itself.
When Democrats win, the focus remains on Republicans. Obama did manage to break through this, some, but not nearly as much as he should have, especially when Democrats ran everything for two years and the heroes of the story were...the Tea Party.