Cheating Is The Game

Awhile ago I asked why people cheat at golf when they're essentially playing against themselves and, more than that, the people you're playing with aren't idiots and know you're cheating most of the time. People explained not everyone cheats, except the little mostly harmless things people tolerate because it's friendly and who cares, but when alpha males get together, getting away with cheating is how the herd hierarchy is determined. In other words, "the boss" gets away with cheating because he can. It's a kind of bullying. Establishing dominance. The pecking order.
Of course it's the only leisure activity, other than paying women for sex, Trump engages in.