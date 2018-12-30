Going Out With Class

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday responded to outgoing Sen. Claire McCaskill on Twitter after the Missouri Democrat referred to the incoming congresswoman as "a bright shiny new object" earlier this week.
I'd say the default position of "elder statespeople" should be to applaud The Kids Today for their achievements. Watching McCaskill over the years, I think she's always been upset that she didn't receive more plaudits from the dem base, even as punching the dem base was part of her schtick. And, ok, I get it, a bit. Good lefties are supposed to understand that it's hard to win in places like Missouri and we're supposed to applaud them for simply doing that. Not enough love for McCaskill over the years. But to the extent this is all a grand game, there isn't much point in hippie punching if you don't make them a bit mad. She plays her part, and we play ours, in the theater of politics. Also, too, there's no point in hippie punching when you're a few days from retirement.
Centrist sniping at Ocasio-Cortez is so weird. She's a freshman member of the House (about to be) from that liberal enclave, New York City. If we can't have lefties there, we can't have them anywhere...