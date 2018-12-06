Mr. Trump has been snappish with aides most of the week, according to administration officials, miffed in part by so many ceremonial events not related to him. He was impatient for the memorials to end but expressed pride in himself for remaining publicly civil. People close to the president called it a course correction after his peevish reaction to Mr. McCain’s death.
Thursday, December 06, 2018
I Was A Very Good Boy
I tire of the stories about how Trump is a sociopathic toddler, and yet he showed a moment of NOT being quite that bad, largely because the reporters who write them never follow through on the implications. It isn't just about The President Show, whether he has good etiquette, whether he is PRESIDENTIAL. It's that this is who he is, and it applies every single thing he does.
