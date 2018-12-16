Now THAT'S GOING TOO FAR, SIR

The basic belief that the global elite (no not ((globalists))) have a special legal and taxation system all for them (none) which should apply (look forward, people), as long as they don't color *too far* outside the lines faced by your typical EITC recipient, has consequences.
Some of the big name "white collar" criminals from an earlier era (not that there was ever a golden era of this stuff, but maybe a bit better) must just stare that their teevees with dropped jaws sometimes. Their crimes wouldn't make them criminals now. An unwillingness to do them would make them unemployable in the white collar crime sector, I mean finance.
This is how we got Trump.