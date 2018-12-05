Wednesday, December 05, 2018

Organized Crime

I'm not surprised that people, uh, look the other way about this stuff a bit, but this goes far beyond that.

The outside lawyers were told by multiple people that CBS had an employee “who was ‘on call’ to perform oral sex” on Mr. Moonves.

According to the draft report: “A number of employees were aware of this and believed that the woman was protected from discipline or termination as a result of it.”

The report didn’t identify the employee — and the lawyers didn’t interview her — but Mr. Moonves, in one of his multiple interviews with the lawyers, “admitted to receiving oral sex from the woman, his subordinate,” although he described it as consensual.

Doesn't take a very stable genius to understand that it wasn't/isn't just Moonves...
