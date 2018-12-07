Politicians - They're Just Like Us!!!

I don't get this whole genre of journalism. I'm not surprised that even the most loathsome people in the world pet their dogs, say please and thank you, watch shitty tv occasionally, or even act benevolently towards "The Help" sometimes. I think politicians are often bad and sometimes evil, but they're still people even when they're bad people. People do people stuff. Why do political journalists think it's newsworthy that they don't float around on clouds or poop rainbows or whatever?
I won't say I was immune to being "starstruck" the first few times I met Very Important People, or that I would necessarily be now, but I was never surprised that they're basically just folks.