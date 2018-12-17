Monday, December 17, 2018

How do you prepare for your planes not being able to land anywhere?
Planning for a no-deal Brexit is expected to be ramped up this week with up to £2bn to be allocated to government departments after the cabinet signs off on the contingency plans at its weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Theresa May wants the increasingly serious no-deal preparations to dominate the Brexit discussion at cabinet, even though ministers worried about the stalled negotiations with Brussels are openly canvassing alternatives.


Those of us with memories longer than a week remember how serious discussion of the actual consequences of "no deal" was labeled "Project Fear" and characterized as a subversive and dishonest plot by Remoaners to undermine the will of the people.

Now they're going to start talking it up to scare people in voting for May's deal.


