Project Fear

Not that long ago people pointing out that maybe Brexit, especially of the "no deal" variety, could be complicated and even bad and that maybe governments should start preparing to deal with it were blasted as trying to scare the population. They were, you say, making this political thing political, instead of just embracing the will of the people. Now those some people are trying to frighten the shit out of everyone in order to get them to vote for May's "deal" which somehow is the real will of the people. Or something.