The family of a Dallas man who was killed in his own home expressed relief but little joy Friday after the former police officer who shot Botham Jean was indicted on a murder charge.
Amber Guyger, 30, was booked into the Mesquite Jail on Friday and quickly released on bond.
"We really are not happy," his father, Bertrum Jean, said, "but we take consolation, we take comfort at this time."
A Dallas County grand jury delivered the indictment against Amber Guyger after weighing the evidence against the fired Dallas officer Monday and Wednesday.
Saturday, December 01, 2018
Surprising Developments
Horrifying that it's surprising, but...
by Atrios at 09:46