The Last Person Between The Country And Oblivion

At some point we're going to get dozens of ex-Trumpkin job memoirs about how almost every decision they had to implement was oh so troubling but they stuck around to do what they could to slow or stop the worst of it and keep the country from descending into hell. This would be almost believable in some cases except in every one there will be a period between the resignation date, and the book contract/advance/publication dates during which they will be mysteriously silent as they await their book payoffs and subsequent MSNBC shows.
Everybody's gotta eat, but most of these people are going to eat well anyway, and while they can justify their silence while on the job, they can't justify it once they left.