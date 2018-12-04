The Little People Don't Matter

Siginificant numbers of elites think it's okay for a rich guy to rape girls, in part because they're probably doing it too.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A last-minute settlement has been reached in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving a politically-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls.
The deal came Tuesday just before jury selection was to begin. It means none of the women will be able to testify against Jeffrey Epstein for now.
There have been more calls for people you have never heard of to denounce Louis Farrakhan approximately monthly because they stood in the same room as him a couple of times than there have been for elites to explain their associations with Epstein.