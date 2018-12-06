The New NAFTA

Or whatever we're going to call it. No thoughts on the substance, but it sets up a funny political situation. Republicans are actually pretty good at telling their voters they're trade-skeptics even as they tell the WSJ editorial page and Tom Friedman the opposite. Or to put it another way, lots of Republican voters probably believe their team is the anti-trade agreement team (it's mostly one of the genuinely bipartisan things in DC in actuality).
And most Dems want their team to be more free trade-skeptical than they are. Anyway, the intersection of these things plus Republican fealty to Trump (and pressure for Dems to oppose anything he supports) will make things interesting!