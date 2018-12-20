Thursday, December 20, 2018
The Rule Of Stupid
It's my rule of for what gives scandals legs, but it also applies to Musk-related phenomenon. The pseudo-scandals that people talk about for days or weeks have longevity in part because there's an element of stupid about them and much of the conversation is "AGGGHGHHHHGHGHGH I CAN'T BELIEVE WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THIS IT IS SO STUPID WHY DO PEOPLE KEEP TALKING ABOUT IT." So it is with a stupid car tunnel which maybe we wouldn't have to talk about but something similar is what Rahm Emanuel thinks is a GREAT PLAN for a O'Hare-Chicago express transport system (it already has a pretty good mass transit option, so this is a dubious idea no matter what the plan). And even if no public money is actually spent on it (haha not how these things ever work), there's the cost of other plans to do other things ignored because of the shiny stupid one.
