Toblerone Fatwa

The nutty right is upset because Toblerone certified its chocolate "halal" in Europe. It's mostly like labeling beef "gluten free." Fair enough, but there wasn't really much doubt.
For awhile a certain online nutcase whose name rhymes with Gam Peller was obsessed with the cruelty of halal slaughter, which whatever one thinks about it is identical to kosher slaughter in terms of what the animal experiences. Particular involvement of religious authorities differ, of course.
I bring up the latter because this type of stupidity is not new. More people aware of it now.