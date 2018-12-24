Up Is Down

I suppose it happens to us all a bit, sometimes, but it's often amusing how often the most powerful people in the world - and the people basically aligned with them in various ways if not personally so powerful - get the power relationships in this country completely backwards. Black people, trans people, The Left generally, etc... are not actually the most powerful people in this country and if occasionally members of those groups stumble upon a microphone on Twitter and say mean things about you, this does not mean they have seized all the means of communication in this country,
tl;dr that people were mean to me on Twitter is worse than Hitler.