DEBATE ME YOU COWARD

Getting into boring internet stuff here, but why does anybody (Ben Shapiro, his fans, um, some other people I guess, oh, and, yes, our stupid presidential primary and general election theater directors) think public debates are useful for anything other than a kind of charisma context? It isn't actually a way to resolve some sort of disagreement even in its most ideal form, let alone the strategic gaffe and zinger platform it mostly is.
Slate used to run these "email" debates between people which were reasonable because people had time to think and respond and readers had time to think about what they read. Maybe a conversation between two smart people (if they are, actually, smart people) can be useful. But the debate-as-public-gladiator-contest throwdown is weird.
TOTALLY OWNED