Utah just enacted the most aggressive standard for drunk driving in the country, lowering the legal blood-alcohol limit to .05 percent.
Friday, January 04, 2019
Everybody Who Drinks And Drives Is A Drunk Driver Sometimes
I'm sorta sympathetic to that first offense as we've built this weird society in which zoning laws require bars to have 5 times as much space for parking as people (this is just symbolic, we have built this weird society such that everybody has to drive everywhere), but there is no realistic safe amount of alcohol. By realistic I mean "amount people are going to drink" which basically means anything slightly more than one drink. So, yes, go to your party and nurse your one beer, but otherwise...
