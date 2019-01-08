The shutdown on top of the hurricane has caused Ms. Minton to rethink a lot of things.
“I voted for him, and he’s the one who’s doing this,” she said of Mr. Trump. “I thought he was going to do good things. He’s not hurting the people he needs to be hurting.”
I Thought He'd Kick The People Who Deserved It
As I've said before, too many people love putting assholes in charge because they think the right people will get kicked. Even if you think people (your lazy coworkers, black people on the secret welfare system, whoever) deserve to be kicked, this is dumb because assholes generally don't have any good sense of who really deserves to get kicked, and probably just kick everybody but the most extreme sycophants.
