It Isn't A Trade

There are some unavoidable trade-offs between the young and the old: A dollar spent on Medicare is unavailable for universal pre-K.
No this is not an unavoidable trade-off. How about "a dollar spent on stupid fucking wars is unavailable for universal universal pre-K." Or "a dollar spent giving money to campaign donors to lock babies in cages is unavailable for universal pre-K." Nobody except crazy hippies ever writes those sentences.
The rest of the linked piece is fine, but there is just no reason that *these* are the trade-offs.