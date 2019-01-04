Friday, January 04, 2019
Metaphors
Once upon a time a man named David Brooks wrote about a place where there were no restaurants where entrees were over $20. This was wrong, but the issue is not that it was literally wrong, it's that it was the wrong metaphor. "Hur hur david brooks I found a restaurant with a more expensive main course" wasn't the point, it was that David Brooks had no understanding of the ruralish places he was talking about. Rural places in America all have their own social hierarchies. Maybe a $20 (back then, now $30) main course isn't what most people do in those places regularly, but that isn't what most people do regularly anywhere. Even in kabumfuck there's that country club where the local richie riches eat their steak dinners. Little Mar-a-Lagos everywhere.
by Atrios at 09:55